Sui Validators Vote 90% In Favor of Recovery Plan After Cetus Hack

## Introduction

Validators on the Sui blockchain have demonstrated overwhelming support for a recovery plan following the recent Cetus hack. The proposal, backed by over 90% of stakeholders, involves transferring frozen funds to a secure multi-signature wallet until they can be safely returned to users. Let’s delve into the details of the Sui Validators’ decision and the implications of the recovery plan.

### Sui Validators Approve Recovery Plan

Validators representing a significant majority of the stake on the Sui blockchain have voted in favor of the fund recovery plan to address the aftermath of the Cetus hack. The consensus, reached with more than 90% of validators supporting the initiative, led to the early closure of the community vote after just four days.

#### Governance Decision by Validators

During the voting process, both validators and stakers played a crucial role in shaping the protocol governance decisions. Based on the amount of stake they held, validators could vote “yes,” “no,” or “abstain,” with the weight of their votes determined by their stake contribution. Notably, the Sui Foundation’s interest in the matter was excluded to ensure a fair and unbiased decision-making process.

### Recovery Plan Implementation

The approved recovery plan allows for the transfer of frozen funds to a secure multi-signature wallet. Holding these funds in trust will facilitate their eventual return to the affected users, ensuring their assets are safeguarded during this transitional period.

#### Conclusion

The overwhelming support from Sui validators for the recovery plan serves as a testament to the community’s commitment to addressing the repercussions of the Cetus hack. By swiftly approving the proposal, stakeholders have taken a proactive step towards securing the funds and restoring trust within the ecosystem. The successful implementation of the recovery plan will not only protect users’ assets but also reinforce the resilience and integrity of the Sui blockchain.