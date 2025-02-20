Supra launches its DeFi Revolution campaign

## Introduction

Supra, a prominent Layer-1 blockchain, is set to revolutionize the decentralized finance (DeFi) space with its newly launched DeFi Revolution campaign. Through innovative advancements and a focus on automation, Supra aims to empower both builders and users in the DeFi ecosystem. Let’s delve into the details of this groundbreaking campaign.

### Supra’s DeFi Revolution Campaign

According to recent reports shared with Finbold, Supra’s DeFi Revolution campaign introduces a range of cutting-edge features and tools designed to redefine the DeFi landscape. This initiative promises enhanced MultiVM support, advanced in-protocol oracles, native on-chain randomness, cross-chain communication capabilities, and increased automation functionalities.

#### Supra’s Automation Framework

One of the key highlights of the campaign is Supra’s automation framework, which facilitates auto-arbitrage, auto-liquidations, and Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) protection at the chain level. By integrating these mechanisms, Supra effectively thwarts external entities from exploiting value within the ecosystem.

– Auto-arbitrage ensures improved trade execution and profitability by executing trades at the protocol level.

– Auto-liquidations enable swift zero-block delay liquidations to maintain protocol solvency and prevent cascading failures.

– MEV resistance features safeguard transaction integrity through cryptographic threshold signatures, mitigating potential threats like front-running and sandwich attacks.

### A New Revenue Model on Supra

Beyond enhancing transaction efficiency, the new automation features are poised to usher in a novel revenue model within the Supra network. By allocating all earnings generated through automated processes, Supra aims to drive growth and sustainability across its ecosystem. Noteworthy components of this revenue model include:

– Revenue-sharing model: Distributing earnings among decentralized apps (dApps), node operators, and the treasury to foster a collaborative ecosystem.

– Decentralized network treasury: Managed by the community, this treasury facilitates continual reinvestment to strengthen the network and incentivize participation.

## Conclusion

Supra’s DeFi Revolution campaign represents a significant leap forward in the realm of decentralized finance, offering users and builders a comprehensive suite of tools and features to optimize their DeFi experience. With a focus on automation, revenue sharing, and community-driven growth, Supra is poised to shape the future of DeFi. Stay tuned for more updates as Supra continues to drive innovation in the blockchain space.