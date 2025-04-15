Swedish politician proposes adding Bitcoin to national reserves

# Swedish Politician’s Proposal to Add Bitcoin to National Reserves

## Introduction

In April, there were notable efforts within Sweden to introduce Bitcoin (BTC) into the national reserves. Members of the Swedish Parliament, known as the Riksdag, put forth proposals to urge the consideration of embracing cryptocurrency within the country’s financial portfolio. Let’s delve into the details of these initiatives and the potential implications.

## Dennis Dioukarev’s Proposal

### Details

Dennis Dioukarev, a member of the Riksdag, submitted a persuasive proposal on April 14, advocating for the addition of Bitcoin to Sweden’s reserves. Drawing inspiration from the United States, where Bitcoin has been included in the foreign currency and gold reserves, Dioukarev suggested a similar approach for Sweden.

### Strategic Approach

Instead of using taxpayer funds for acquiring Bitcoin, Dioukarev suggested that Sweden could explore leveraging seized digital assets from law enforcement activities to build a sustainable Bitcoin reserve. The proposal has set a deadline for a response from Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson by April 23.

## Rickard Nordin’s Advocacy

### Insights

Another Riksdag member, Rickard Nordin, echoed Dioukarev’s sentiments by emphasizing the importance of holding Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. Nordin underscored the global trend of considering Bitcoin reserves, particularly in the United States, and recommended the establishment of a Bitcoin reserve under the auspices of Sweden’s Central Bank.

### Proposal Extension

Nordin further proposed redirecting confiscated cryptocurrencies into a dedicated national reserve to solidify Sweden’s strategic position in the evolving financial landscape. The anticipated response deadline for Nordin’s proposal is April 16.

## Prospect of a Swedish Bitcoin Reserve

### Considerations

While the proposals from Dioukarev and Nordin signify a growing interest in integrating Bitcoin into Sweden’s financial strategies, it’s crucial to maintain realistic expectations. Although the recent parliamentary inquiries suggest a rising momentum for a BTC reserve, they represent a small fraction of the overall Parliament.

### Comparison with the U.S.

In the United States, there have been symbolic gestures towards establishing a Bitcoin reserve, notably by former President Donald Trump. However, concrete actions are yet to materialize significantly. The potential adoption of Bitcoin by Sweden could signal a notable shift in financial strategies.

## Conclusion

The initiative to introduce Bitcoin into Sweden’s national reserves reflects a progressive approach towards embracing digital assets in traditional financial frameworks. The proposals put forth by parliamentary members present an intriguing opportunity for Sweden to explore novel avenues in diversifying its financial holdings and adapting to evolving market trends.

*[Image credit: Shutterstock]*

—

This article was originally published on [Finbold](#).