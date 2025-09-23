SwissBorg to launch $15M-backed cashback program on trading fees

## Introduction

SwissBorg, a prominent European crypto investing app, is set to introduce a groundbreaking cashback program aimed at revolutionizing trading fees for users. This initiative, fully backed by a substantial $15 million annual budget, is projected to offer users the opportunity to enjoy savings of up to 90% on trading fees through a streamlined process. Read on to discover more details about this innovative program by SwissBorg.

### SwissBorg’s Cashback Program Details

SwissBorg is ready to implement a pioneering cashback program from September 30 onwards, as per information disclosed to Finbold on September 23. The program is designed to significantly enhance user experience by enabling substantial savings on trading fees while also contributing to the overall growth of the platform.

#### Cashback Distribution

Under this program, cashback rewards will be automatically applied to every trade executed by users. The cashback rates will vary based on the amount of BORG tokens staked by users, with higher stakes resulting in enhanced benefits. These rewards will be distributed to users in BORG tokens, which SwissBorg will procure from the open market.

#### Sustainable Growth Strategy

One of the key highlights of this initiative is the substantial $15 million budget allocated for annual BORG buybacks, marking a significant twentyfold increase from the previous year. Through this continual buyback mechanism, SwissBorg aims to drive sustained buy pressure on BORG, thus ensuring the program’s growth aligns with the broader ecosystem’s expansion.

### User Benefits and Progression

Cyrus Fazel, the Co-Founder and CEO of SwissBorg, emphasized the strategic alignment between user benefits and ecosystem growth through this cashback program. By linking trading activities to ongoing BORG buybacks, users are not only able to reduce their trading fees but also contribute to reinforcing the long-term stability of the token and platform.

### Loyalty Ranks and Additional Benefits

Furthermore, as users receive cashbacks that are automatically staked, they will progress through SwissBorg’s Loyalty Ranks. Advancing in these ranks unlocks a range of additional benefits, including enhanced yield rates, access to unique pre-TGE deals, and eligibility for various rewards and airdrops.

### Conclusion

SwissBorg’s upcoming cashback program represents a significant step towards enhancing user engagement, reducing trading fees, and fostering the long-term sustainability of the platform. Through this innovative approach, users can not only save significantly on fees but also actively contribute to the growth and stability of SwissBorg’s ecosystem. Stay tuned for the official launch of this groundbreaking program on September 30.

