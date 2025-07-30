Tech Founder Predicts XRP Rally in Mid-August Amid Possible SEC Appeal Drop

# Tech Founder Vincent Van Code Predicts XRP Rally in Mid-August

## Introduction

Tech founder Vincent Van Code has made a bold prediction about the future of XRP, suggesting that the cryptocurrency could experience a significant rally in mid-August. This forecast is tied to the possibility of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropping its appeal against Ripple. In this article, we delve into Van Code’s predictions and the potential implications for XRP investors.

## Tech Founder’s Optimistic Forecast

Vincent Van Code, a prominent figure in the tech world, has recently expressed his optimism regarding XRP’s price trajectory. He believes that if the SEC follows through with dismissing its appeal against Ripple, it could trigger a surge in XRP’s value. This sentiment is in line with the growing speculation surrounding the imminent dismissal of the SEC’s case, fueling anticipation among XRP enthusiasts.

## Implications of a Potential Rally

Should Van Code’s prediction come to fruition, XRP investors could witness a rally that might present lucrative opportunities. The market dynamics following a favorable outcome for Ripple in its legal battle with the SEC could lead to increased demand and price appreciation for XRP. Traders and enthusiasts are closely monitoring developments in this space, eagerly anticipating mid-August as a potential turning point for XRP.

## Conclusion

Vincent Van Code’s forecast of an XRP rally in mid-August offers a glimmer of hope for investors and enthusiasts eager for positive news in the crypto market. The possible dismissal of the SEC’s appeal against Ripple has sparked anticipation and speculation within the community. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, all eyes are on XRP and the unfolding legal saga that could impact its price trajectory. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

This blog post was originally published on [CoinGape](insert link).