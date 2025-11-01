Telegram Joins $1T Tokenized Equities Race With 60+ Listed Stocks and ETFs

## Introduction

The world of tokenized assets is rapidly evolving, with equities taking center stage in a bustling $35 billion market. Major exchanges and Web3 platforms are now actively participating in a race to offer tokenized stocks and ETFs to investors. Telegram has recently made a significant entry into this space, joining the competition with over 60 listed stocks and ETFs.

## Telegram’s Entrance into Tokenized Equities Race

Telegram’s foray into the $1 trillion tokenized equities race marks a significant development in the cryptocurrency market. As equities become a prominent feature in the tokenized asset landscape, platforms like Telegram are leveraging this trend to provide a diverse range of investment opportunities to users.

## Evolution of Tokenized Securities

What originally started as an experiment on niche blockchains has now evolved into a competitive arena for major exchanges and blockchain networks. Companies like Gemini, BNB Chain, and Solana have played pivotal roles in pioneering the tokenization of securities, paving the way for the widespread adoption of tokenized equities.

## Listing of 60+ Stocks and ETFs

Telegram’s decision to list over 60 stocks and ETFs demonstrates its commitment to offering a comprehensive selection of tokenized assets to its users. By expanding its portfolio to include a diverse range of investment options, Telegram is catering to the growing demand for tokenized equities in the market.

## Conclusion

The tokenized equities race is heating up, with Telegram making a notable entry by listing over 60 stocks and ETFs. As the demand for tokenized assets continues to rise, platforms like Telegram are playing a crucial role in democratizing access to traditional financial instruments through blockchain technology. Investors can expect to see further developments and innovations in the tokenized equities space as the market matures and evolves.