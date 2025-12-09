Tezos-based Lyzi brings crypto payments to Porsche and Lamborghini dealerships in Europe

# Tezos-based Lyzi Revolutionizes Payments in Luxury Auto Sector and Humanitarian Projects

## Introduction

French fintech Lyzi, operating on the Tezos blockchain, is making waves in Europe by introducing cryptocurrency payments to renowned luxury car dealerships like Porsche Centre Montpellier and Lamborghini Bordeaux. This innovative payment solution marks a significant shift towards digital assets adoption in the automotive sector, providing customers with seamless and secure payment options. Additionally, Lyzi’s partnership with Doctors of the World showcases its commitment to leveraging cryptocurrency for philanthropic endeavors, further solidifying its position as a forward-thinking player in the digital economy.

## Crypto Payments Transforming Luxury Auto Sector

### Adoption at Porsche and Lamborghini Dealerships

Porsche Centre Montpellier and Lamborghini Bordeaux have emerged as pioneers in the luxury auto market by accepting cryptocurrency payments through Lyzi. This cutting-edge approach allows customers to use various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Tezos, and stablecoins, to purchase their dream vehicles. Directors of these prestigious dealerships emphasize the importance of marrying traditional craftsmanship with digital innovation, offering clients a modern and personalized buying experience.

### Benefits for Dealerships and Buyers

By integrating Lyzi’s technology, dealerships can instantly convert cryptocurrency payments into euros, shielding themselves from market volatility. On the other hand, buyers benefit from a streamlined payment process facilitated by digital wallets. This mutually beneficial arrangement signifies a shift towards efficient, secure, and customer-centric transactions in the luxury auto industry.

## Empowering Humanitarian Initiatives with Crypto Donations

### Partnership with Doctors of the World

In a groundbreaking move, Lyzi has collaborated with Doctors of the World to facilitate cryptocurrency donations for over 400 programs across 80 countries. This innovative approach to fundraising underscores the fintech’s commitment to social responsibility and global impact. Donors worldwide can now contribute digital assets to support humanitarian projects, leveraging the power of blockchain technology for charitable causes.

### Ethical and Regulated Fundraising

Directors at Doctors of the World emphasize the importance of diversifying fundraising sources while adhering to ethical standards. With the EU’s regulatory oversight on the crypto market, the organization believes that exploring crypto donations will enhance their sustainability and operational independence. This strategic partnership with Lyzi exemplifies the convergence of technology and humanitarian efforts for a greater social good.

## Expanding European Footprint with Tezos Innovation

### Collaboration with Iconic Brands and Organizations

Lyzi’s integration with the Tezos blockchain has enabled the fintech to establish connections with over a million payment terminals across Europe. With strategic partnerships with renowned brands like Smeg, Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco, and S.T. Dupont, Lyzi continues to redefine payment experiences in various sectors. This expansion underscores the growing relevance of cryptocurrency payments across industries.

### Future Growth and Global Impact

As Lyzi looks ahead to 2026, the company aims to scale its operations internationally, making cryptocurrency payments more accessible and user-friendly for businesses and consumers worldwide. By leveraging Tezos’s robust infrastructure, Lyzi prioritizes rapid settlement and enhanced security, setting new standards for modern payment systems. This strategic vision aligns with the fintech’s mission to drive digital transformation and foster financial inclusion on a global scale.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, Lyzi’s innovative approach to crypto payments highlights the transformative power of blockchain technology in diverse sectors, from luxury automotive retail to humanitarian fundraising. Through strategic partnerships, technological advancements, and a commitment to social impact, Lyzi is shaping the future of finance and paving the way for a more inclusive and efficient digital economy. Stay tuned for more updates as Lyzi continues to revolutionize payment solutions and drive positive change on a global scale.