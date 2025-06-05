“That Was A Joke” Ripple CTO Shuts Down Circle Acquisition Rumors

# Understanding the Clarification by Ripple CTO on Circle Acquisition Rumors

## Introduction:

Recent rumors circulating in the crypto community about Ripple’s potential acquisition of USDT issuer Circle have been debunked by Ripple’s key executives. In a statement, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and CTO David Schwartz have clarified the situation, putting an end to speculations that were fueled by misinterpretations. This article delves into the clarification provided by Ripple CTO David Schwartz and sheds light on the context behind the rumor.

## Ripple Denies Acquisition Rumors:

### Clearing the Air

Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, has addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding Ripple’s alleged plans to acquire Circle, the USDT issuer. These rumors gained traction after Schwartz made a remark that was later misconstrued and taken out of context by the crypto community.

### Setting the Record Straight

Brad Garlinghouse and David Schwartz emphasized that there are no plans for Ripple to acquire Circle. The clarification aims to dispel any misunderstandings and reaffirm Ripple’s focused objectives in the industry.

## Misconstrued Remark: A Joke Taken Out of Context

### Schwartz’s Explanation

David Schwartz clarified that his earlier comment regarding Circle was intended as a joke and not a serious indication of Ripple’s acquisition plans. The misinterpretation highlights the importance of understanding statements in their proper context before drawing conclusions.

### Learning from the Incident

The incident serves as a reminder of the impact of misinterpreted statements in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrencies. Clarity and accurate interpretation play a crucial role in preventing unfounded speculation that can influence market perceptions.

## Conclusion:

In conclusion, Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, has officially refuted the acquisition rumors surrounding Circle, shedding light on the context behind the misunderstood remark. The clarification provided by Ripple’s key executives aims to reinforce transparency and dispel misconceptions in the crypto space. Understanding the importance of context and clear communication is vital in fostering trust and credibility within the industry.

*This article was originally published on CoinGape and sheds light on the recent developments regarding Ripple and Circle acquisition rumors.*