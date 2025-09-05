The Gary Gensler Files: Missing Texts Correlate to FTX Collapse Timing, Says Expert

## The Mysterious Disappearance of Gary Gensler’s Text Messages

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently raised concerns about the disappearance of an entire year’s worth of text messages from the phone of former Chair Gary Gensler. These missing messages span from October 2022 to September 2023, encompassing crucial crypto discussions between Gensler and his team.

### Uncovering the Missing Texts

The SEC highlighted the absence of these text messages, hinting at a potential correlation between their disappearance and the timing of the FTX collapse. The lost messages may hold valuable insights into the events leading up to the collapse and shed light on Gensler’s involvement during that period.

### Expert Analysis on the Situation

Experts suggest that the missing texts could have significant implications for understanding the circumstances surrounding the FTX collapse. By analyzing the content of these vanished messages, a clearer picture of the events that transpired during that critical timeframe might emerge.

## Conclusion

The mystery surrounding the missing texts from Gary Gensler’s phone adds a layer of intrigue to the narrative surrounding the FTX collapse. The potential correlation between the timing of the disappearance and the collapse itself raises questions about the transparency and accountability of key figures in the crypto industry. Stay tuned for further developments as this story unfolds.

