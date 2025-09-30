The number of Bitcoin ATMs approaches 40,000 globally in Q3 2025

# The Global Rise of Bitcoin ATMs in Q3 2025

## Introduction

The adoption of Bitcoin ATMs worldwide has been on a steady rise, with over 600 new machines added in the third quarter of 2025 alone. This growth trend signifies the increasing popularity and acceptance of cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, in various regions.

## Global Expansion of Bitcoin ATMs

The data compiled by Finbold research for the Q3 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report reveals a significant increase in the total number of Bitcoin ATMs across the globe. The count surged from 38,726 on July 1 to reach 39,374 by September 30, representing a net gain of 648 new machines.

### Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Installation Rate

On average, approximately 7 new Bitcoin ATMs were installed daily, 34 weekly, and over 210 monthly during this period. This data underscores the growing demand for convenient access to cryptocurrencies in both established and emerging markets worldwide.

## Dominance of Bitcoin ATMs in the U.S.

The United States emerged as a frontrunner in Bitcoin ATM installations, with 386 out of the 600+ new machines being located in the country. This uptrend began in the second quarter of the year, following a surge of 513 new ATMs, bringing the total count to 30,447. The resurgence in the U.S. market is a notable shift from the previous quarter, which experienced a slight decline of 185 ATMs.

## Regional Disparities in Crypto ATM Markets

### Australia’s Crypto ATM Growth

Australia witnessed a robust expansion in its crypto ATM network with the addition of 132 new machines during Q3 2025. This growth pattern aligns with the country’s burgeoning crypto industry, building on the momentum from previous quarters where 272 and 219 new ATMs were respectively installed.

### European Market Contractions

On the contrary, the European market witnessed a decline of 25 Bitcoin ATMs during the same period. This reversal came after a positive trend in the first half of the year, which saw the addition of 86 and 63 ATMs in Q1 and Q2, respectively.

### Fluctuations in the Canadian Market

Canada experienced a setback with the loss of 6 Bitcoin ATMs in Q3 2025, contrasting the addition of 122 and 123 machines in Q1 and Q2. This shift in the Canadian market underscores the dynamic nature of the crypto industry regionally.

## Conclusion

The global surge in Bitcoin ATMs, particularly in the U.S. and Australia, highlights the diversified landscape of cryptocurrency adoption. While some regions experience growth, others face contractions, reflecting the evolving regulatory and market forces shaping the crypto ATM ecosystem. Stay tuned for more updates on the crypto industry from Finbold.

