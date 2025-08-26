The United Arab Emirates holds over $700 million in Bitcoin

# The United Arab Emirates’ Substantial Bitcoin Holdings

## Introduction

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a significant player in the world of Bitcoin, holding over $700 million worth of the cryptocurrency. Unlike countries like the U.S. and the U.K., the UAE’s Bitcoin reserves are mainly attributed to large-scale mining operations rather than law enforcement seizures. This article delves into the UAE’s growing presence in the crypto space and its strategic position in the global Bitcoin market.

## The UAE’s Impressive Bitcoin Holdings

The United Arab Emirates has been identified as one of the largest state-linked Bitcoin holders globally, with Arkham, a cryptocurrency intelligence platform, revealing that over $719 million in BTC is associated with the UAE Royal Group’s mining endeavors. Citadel Mining, a key player in the UAE, has mined approximately 9,300 BTC since 2022, with 6,300 BTC still held in reserve.

## Steady Growth in Bitcoin Balance

According to data analyzed by Finbold research, the UAE’s Bitcoin balance has shown significant growth, increasing from $549.5 million on January 1, 2025, to $719.6 million by August 26, 2025. This growth can be attributed to both the appreciation in BTC price and a net accumulation of 409 BTC.

## UAE’s Dominance in Bitcoin Mining

The assets are primarily held through Citadel Mining, a publicly listed Bitcoin mining company majority-owned by the UAE’s International Holding Company (IHC), which in turn is controlled by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a prominent member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family. With Citadel Mining being 85% owned by 2pointzero, a subsidiary of IHC, and IHC being 61% owned by the UAE Royal Group, the state-backed mining empire is firmly under the ruling elite’s control.

## UAE’s Significant Mining Footprint

In collaboration with Phoenix Group, another UAE-listed miner, the UAE has established a substantial mining presence. In 2022, Citadel and Phoenix jointly constructed a massive mining facility in Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island within a short span of six months. Satellite imagery and on-chain transfers confirm the active mining operations at the site.

## UAE’s Position in the Global Bitcoin Landscape

Arkham now ranks the UAE as the fourth largest government-linked Bitcoin holder globally, positioning it behind the U.S., the U.K., and the Royal Government of Bhutan, and ahead of El Salvador. The UAE’s direct involvement in Bitcoin mining infrastructure sets it apart from other countries, emphasizing its significant role as an institutional player in the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem.

## Conclusion

With its substantial Bitcoin holdings and a strong foothold in the mining sector, the United Arab Emirates is solidifying its position as a key player in the ever-evolving global Bitcoin market. The country’s strategic approach to Bitcoin accumulation and mining expansion highlights its commitment to embracing the digital currency revolution, ultimately shaping its influence in the cryptocurrency realm.

*This article was originally published on Finbold.*