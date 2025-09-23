This Robert Kiyosaki–inspired portfolio is up nearly 40% in 2025

# Robert Kiyosaki’s Investment Portfolio Performance in 2025

## Introduction

In the financial world, Robert Kiyosaki is renowned for his best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” his bold opinions on economic topics, and his bullish stance on gold, silver, and Bitcoin. This year has seen his investment choices pay off significantly, with remarkable gains in his preferred assets.

## Assessing Portfolio Performance

Finbold Research conducted a simulation on January 1, 2025, to analyze the performance of a $1,000 portfolio split evenly across gold, silver, and Bitcoin. Each asset received an initial allocation of $333.33. By September 23, 2025, the portfolio had risen to $1,372.43, representing a substantial 37.24% year-to-date gain. Gold, silver, and Bitcoin each saw impressive growth during this period.

### Asset Performance

– Gold rose from $2,658 to $3,754 per ounce, marking a 43.06% increase.

– Silver surged from $29.57 to $43.89 per ounce, a substantial 47.5% jump.

– Bitcoin climbed from $94,388 to $113,080, delivering a solid 21.17% gain.

## Kiyosaki’s Investment Strategy

Robert Kiyosaki’s enduring trust in precious metals and Bitcoin has been a consistent theme in his investment advice. His belief in the long-term value of these assets has been vindicated by their performance in 2025.

### Historical Acknowledgment

Kiyosaki has been vocal about his investments in gold and silver since the late 1990s. He cautiously recommended Bitcoin in 2017, acknowledging its riskiness but recognizing its potential as a hedge. Over time, his investments in these assets have significantly appreciated, highlighting the power of his investment philosophy.

### Recent Statements

In 2021 and 2022, Kiyosaki reiterated his call to invest in gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other assets as a safeguard against potential economic challenges. His consistent advice to prioritize hard assets over fiat currency has resonated with investors seeking stability and growth amid uncertain market conditions.

## Conclusion

Robert Kiyosaki’s investment portfolio inspired by his belief in gold, silver, and Bitcoin has yielded impressive returns in 2025. The strong performance of these assets underscores the value of diversification and a long-term investment outlook. As investors navigate volatile markets, Kiyosaki’s advice to trust scarcity over fiat currency remains relevant and rewarding.

—

*Featured image via The Rich Dad YouTube Channel*

*This post originally appeared on Finbold*