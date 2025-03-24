This Solana validator extracted over $13M from users in one month using sandwich attacks

**Title: Unveiling the Exploitative Practice of Solana Validators: The Rise of Sandwich Attacks**

**Introduction:**

Solana (SOL), known for its high network maintenance costs, has seen validators resorting to unethical practices like sandwich attacks to extract substantial profits from users. This article sheds light on DeezNode, a prominent Solana validator, and RPC cluster provider, who reportedly amassed over $13 million in a single month through such exploitative strategies.

**Exploring DeezNode’s Exploitative Strategy**

**DeezNode’s Profitable Endeavor**

DeezNode, a Solana validator, utilized a sandwich bot to execute 1.55 million transactions in December 2024, resulting in a staggering profit of 65,800 SOL, equivalent to over $13 million. The annualized figures reveal a potential theft of approximately 801,540 SOL, amounting to around $163.4 million.

**The Consequences of Privatizing the Network**

Despite attempts to curb MEV abuse by closing public mempools like Jito’s, the exploitation shifted towards private networks, spearheaded by providers like DeezNode. This shift intensified the speed and frequency of illicit transactions, exacerbating the issue instead of eradicating it.

**DeezNode’s Unethical Practices Unveiled**

The exploitative tactics employed by DeezNode highlight a fundamental flaw in the system, enabling illicit activities under the guise of addressing MEV-related challenges. The malicious nature of sandwich attacks poses a threat to the integrity of decentralized exchanges and undermines the trust of SOL users in the network.

**Understanding Sandwich Attacks on Solana**

**Definition and Implications**

Sandwich attacks on Solana refer to the unethical practice of front running users in decentralized exchanges, enabling attackers to profit at the expense of unsuspecting traders. By manipulating transaction ordering, malicious actors ensure that users receive unfavorable prices while they capitalize on the price differentials.

**The Role of Validators in Exploitative Practices**

Actors engaging in sandwich attacks, often validators or entities with access to private mempools, orchestrate transactions around a target user’s trade to maximize their profits. This detrimental practice not only increases transaction costs for users but also distorts the fairness of the trading environment.

**Solana’s Vulnerabilities to Exploitative Practices**

**Architectural Concerns**

Solana’s high-speed transaction processing and absence of an in-protocol mempool create an environment conducive to MEV tactics like sandwich attacks. The reliance on private mempools by some validators and RPC service providers enables them to manipulate transactions discreetly, siphoning revenue at the expense of network integrity.

**Challenges of Detecting and Addressing Exploitative Strategies**

The opacity surrounding MEV tactics like sandwich attacks in Solana raises concerns about data transparency and the true economic value generated by the network. This obscurity not only undermines user trust but also questions the sustainability of Solana’s growth trajectory based on predatory value extraction practices.

**Conclusion:**

The prevalence of sandwich attacks orchestrated by Solana validators underscores the urgent need for enhanced transparency, oversight, and regulatory measures in decentralized ecosystems. By addressing these exploitative practices, the community can safeguard the integrity of decentralized exchanges and uphold the principles of fairness and equity for all users interacting within the Solana network.