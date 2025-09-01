This ‘Trump supporter’ just turned $350k into $8 million

# Title: A Trump Supporter’s Astounding Investment Success Story

## Introduction

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency investments, a Trump supporter has made headlines by turning a $350k investment into a staggering $8 million windfall. This success story revolves around World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project associated with the Trump family, creating a buzz in the market as it approaches a crucial unlock date.

## Trumpisthebest.eth: A Profitable Venture

### Initial Investment and Impressive Returns

A crypto investor, leveraging the domain trumpisthebest.eth, allocated $347,000 in assets to acquire approximately 23.14 million WLFI tokens. Fast forward to today, this investment has blossomed into an unrealized gain of more than $8 million, showcasing a monumental return on investment.

### Market Valuations and Paper Returns

The wallet transaction history reveals the purchase of WLFI tokens using USDC, USDT, and Ethereum around 224 days ago. With the current market valuations, the stash of tokens now holds a value of about $8.5 million, marking a remarkable paper return that surpasses 25 times the initial investment.

## WLFI Unlock: Anticipation Builds

### Preparing for the Unlock

As WLFI gears up for its unlock date on September 1, the project, linked to Trump family business interests, has witnessed a surge in attention and investor activity. Derivatives trading related to WLFI has seen a significant uptick in volume and open interest in anticipation of the unlocking event.

### Distribution and Listing on Binance

With the unlock set to release 20% of early investor allocations, representing 5% of the total token supply, early buyers are looking at substantial gains based on the current token prices. Following the distribution process through the “Lockbox” mechanism, Binance has affirmed its plans to list WLFI spot pairs, along with other global exchanges, further enhancing the token’s market visibility.

## Conclusion

The remarkable transformation of a $350k investment into an $8 million fortune exemplifies the potential in the cryptocurrency space. The success story of the Trump supporter’s strategic move with the trumpisthebest.eth domain serves as a testament to the exciting opportunities present in the digital asset realm. As enthusiasts and investors eagerly await the unfolding of the WLFI project and its unlock, the market continues to witness groundbreaking stories of wealth creation and innovation.

**Featured image via Shutterstock**

The post [This ‘Trump supporter’ just turned $350k into $8 million](#) appeared first on Finbold.