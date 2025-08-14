Tom Lee Projects $10,000 Ethereum Price as ETH ETF Inflows Surpass Bitcoin

# Title: Tom Lee Forecasts $10,000 Ethereum Price with Rising ETH ETF Inflows

## Introduction:

Renowned analyst Tom Lee from Bitmine forecasts a significant milestone for Ethereum, projecting a price surge to $10,000 by the end of 2025. This prediction follows a remarkable increase in Ethereum ETF inflows, surpassing those of Bitcoin and signaling a notable institutional shift towards Ethereum.

## Tom Lee’s Bullish Prediction:

### Tom Lee Sets $10,000 Ethereum Price Target

Tom Lee, in collaboration with Fundstrat’s Head of Digital, has set an ambitious target of $10,000 for the Ethereum price, indicating a promising growth trajectory for the popular altcoin. Lee’s optimistic outlook reflects a positive sentiment towards Ethereum’s long-term potential.

## ETH ETF Inflows Outpacing Bitcoin:

### Institutional Preference Towards Ethereum

The surge in Ethereum ETF inflows has outpaced those of Bitcoin, suggesting a growing favoritism towards Ethereum among institutional investors. This shift highlights Ethereum’s increasing appeal and recognition within the investment landscape.

## Conclusion:

With Tom Lee’s bold forecast of Ethereum reaching $10,000 and the surge in ETH ETF inflows surpassing those of Bitcoin, Ethereum continues to demonstrate its potential as a leading digital asset. Institutional interest in Ethereum is on the rise, signaling a positive trend for the altcoin’s future growth and adoption.

The original article, featured on CoinGape, sheds light on Tom Lee’s optimistic projection for Ethereum and the recent developments in ETF inflows, illustrating a bullish outlook for Ethereum in the years to come.