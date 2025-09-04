Tom Lee’s BitMine Expands Ethereum Treasury with $358 Million Buy, ETH Price Surges

# Tom Lee’s BitMine Expands Ethereum Treasury, ETH Price Surges

Tom Lee’s BitMine makes a significant move by expanding its Ethereum treasury with a $358 million purchase, subsequently impacting the price of ETH positively. This increase in holdings showcases BitMine’s confidence in Ethereum’s future prospects, leading to a surge in ETH price, outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market.

In a recent transaction, BitMine acquired $358 million worth of Ethereum, adding to its existing treasury. This move highlights BitMine’s commitment to bolstering its position in the Ethereum ecosystem. Lookonchain reports that BitMine obtained 14,665 ETH, valued at approximately $65 each, further solidifying its stake in the digital asset realm.

Following BitMine’s significant Ethereum purchase, the price of ETH experienced notable gains, surpassing the performance of other cryptocurrencies in the market. This surge in ETH price reflects the positive sentiment surrounding BitMine’s investment and reinforces Ethereum’s position as a leading digital asset with strong growth potential.

Tom Lee’s BitMine’s strategic acquisition of Ethereum worth $358 million signifies a vote of confidence in the future of the digital asset. The subsequent surge in ETH price underlines the positive market response to BitMine’s expansion of its Ethereum treasury. This move not only strengthens BitMine’s position in the cryptocurrency space but also contributes to the growing recognition of Ethereum as a valuable investment opportunity in the evolving digital landscape.