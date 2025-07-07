Toncoin Price Drops 10% As UAE Authorities Call TON Golden Visa Offer Unofficial

## Toncoin Price Declines After UAE Refutes TON Golden Visa Offer

### Introduction:

Toncoin’s price experienced a significant 10% drop as UAE authorities dismissed the notion that staking the cryptocurrency could lead to obtaining a Golden Visa. This correction follows a recent uptick in Toncoin’s price following a promotional campaign on the project’s website that suggested investors staking a certain amount could qualify for a UAE Golden Visa.

### UAE Authorities Deny TON Golden Visa Offer

The sudden decline in Toncoin price came as a response to public statements made by UAE authorities rebuffing the legitimacy of the claim that staking Toncoin would result in eligibility for a Golden Visa. This conflicting information led to market uncertainty and prompted a sell-off, causing the price to drop by 10%.

### Implications on Toncoin Investors

Investors who had been attracted to the potential opportunity of securing a Golden Visa through staking Toncoin were disappointed by the UAE authorities’ declaration. The initial excitement generated by the promotional campaign quickly dissipated, leading to a negative impact on Toncoin’s market performance.

### Conclusion:

The episode of the UAE authorities refuting the TON Golden Visa offer has highlighted the importance of clarity and official confirmation in the cryptocurrency market. Investors should exercise caution and verify information from credible sources to avoid reactionary market movements that may impact their investments. Toncoin’s price drop serves as a reminder of the volatile nature of cryptocurrency markets and the significance of regulatory scrutiny in shaping market sentiment.