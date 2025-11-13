Toncoin (TON), Plasma (XPL) Rebound as Coinbase Announces Listing

**Title: Excitement Rises as Toncoin (TON) and Plasma (XPL) Rebound Upon Coinbase Listing Announcement**

**Introduction**

Toncoin (TON) and Plasma (XPL) experience a surge in value following the news of their upcoming listing on Coinbase. This significant development has ignited optimism among investors and traders within the cryptocurrency market, indicating a potential shift towards positive price movements.

**Coinbase Listing Sparks Rebound in Toncoin (TON) and Plasma (XPL)**

Toncoin (TON) and Plasma (XPL) showcase a noteworthy recovery today, with Toncoin climbing over 3% while Plasma surges by 5%. The catalyst driving this upward movement stems from a recent announcement made by Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges globally.

**Coinbase’s Expansion of Crypto Assets Listing**

In a recent announcement on November 13, Coinbase revealed its plans to include Toncoin (TON) and Plasma (XPL) on its platform. This development has been met with enthusiasm and anticipation from the crypto community, as it signifies increased accessibility and exposure for these digital assets.

**Speculation Grows Amid Coinbase Listing Confirmation**

The news of Toncoin (TON) and Plasma (XPL) being added to Coinbase’s listing roadmap quickly ignited speculation among market participants. The anticipation of an impending uptrend in the prices of these cryptocurrencies has bolstered trading activity and investor sentiment in the market.

**Conclusion**

The positive response to the announcement of Toncoin (TON) and Plasma (XPL) being listed on Coinbase reflects a growing interest and confidence in these digital assets. The rebound in their prices underscores the potential for a bullish trend in the near future, offering exciting opportunities for those involved in the crypto space.

*This post originally appeared on CoinGape, capturing the renewed excitement surrounding Toncoin (TON) and Plasma (XPL) following the Coinbase listing announcement.*