Tonkeeper Pro now supports USDT TRC20 tokens with no TRX required

# Title: Tonkeeper Pro Enhances Payment Efficiency with USDT TRC20 Support

## Introduction

Tonkeeper Pro, the advanced iteration of the prominent self-custody Tonkeeper wallet designed for The Open Network (TON) blockchain, has unveiled a new feature that enables seamless support for Tether (USDT) TRC20 tokens without the necessity of Tron (TRX). The recent updates, disclosed to Finbold on March 14, have introduced this enhancement to broaden user convenience and streamline crypto transactions.

## Support for USDT TRC20 Tokens

### Seamless Integration

Tonkeeper Pro now integrates support for Tether (USDT) TRC20 tokens, eliminating the requirement of holding Tron (TRX) for transactions. This integration enhances the usability and accessibility of the Tonkeeper Pro wallet, offering users a hassle-free experience.

### Utilizing Tonkeeper Battery

The addition of Tonkeeper Battery within the wallet empowers users to manage transaction fees effortlessly using TON or USDT. This feature allows users to cover fees through in-app purchases on both iOS and Android platforms, ensuring a seamless payment experience.

## How to Activate the TRC20 Feature

To leverage the new TRC20 feature, users are required to access their Tonkeeper Pro desktop wallet, navigate to ‘Settings,’ and activate the option. This streamlined process ensures that users can smoothly access and benefit from the USDT TRC20 support.

## Benefits of the Integration

### Simplified Crypto Transactions

Tonkeeper Battery serves as a prepaid service integrated within the wallet, enabling users to load credits that efficiently handle transfer fees. Users can replenish their Battery using various supported tokens or directly through bank card payments via in-app purchases.

### Enhancing Payment Efficiency

The CEO of Tonkeeper, Oleg Andreev, emphasizes the significance of the integration in simplifying crypto payments and making them accessible to a wider audience. With the support for USDT-TRC20 in Tonkeeper Pro, users can conduct USDT transactions without the need to maintain a TRX balance, as the fees are seamlessly covered by Tonkeeper Battery.

## Positioning Tonkeeper Pro as a Payments-First Wallet

By eliminating the necessity of holding TRX for network fees and introducing support for USDT TRC20 tokens, Tonkeeper Pro solidifies its stance as a payments-first wallet. This evolution eliminates the complexities associated with managing energy and bandwidth costs in Tron-based USDT transfers, making digital transactions more efficient and user-friendly.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, the integration of USDT TRC20 support in Tonkeeper Pro marks a significant advancement in enhancing payment efficiency within the TON blockchain ecosystem. By prioritizing user convenience and accessibility, Tonkeeper Pro continues to facilitate seamless crypto transactions and reinforces its commitment to simplifying the digital payments landscape. Stay updated on the latest developments in the crypto world with Finbold.