Trader nets $192M Bitcoin profit in suspicious pre-Trump tariff announcement trade

## Title: Uncovering the Mystery: $192M Bitcoin Profit from Pre-Trump Tariff Trade

### Introduction

A mysterious trader recently reaped massive profits by shorting Bitcoin just moments before U.S. President Donald Trump announced significant tariffs on Chinese imports. The suspicious timing of the trade has raised eyebrows in the cryptocurrency community, sparking discussions about potential insider trading.

### Suspicious Trading Activity Unveiled

#### Sudden Account Creation and Strategic Move

In a surprising turn of events, a new crypto trading account surfaced on Hyperliquid, a decentralized derivatives exchange, shortly before Trump’s tariff announcement. The trader wasted no time and swiftly opened a heavily leveraged Bitcoin short position approximately 30 minutes prior to the official policy reveal.

#### Explosive Profits and Rapid Withdrawals

The on-chain data indicated a staggering profit surge from under $40 million to over $104 million within a matter of hours. Subsequently, the trader executed quick withdrawals, including multiple USDC transfers valued at $9.99 million each, suggesting a concerted effort to move funds swiftly.

### Profit Amid Market Chaos

#### Crypto Market Turmoil Post-Tariff News

Following Trump’s tariff declaration targeting Chinese goods and technology exports, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a tumultuous correction. Bitcoin experienced a sharp decline, risking the critical $110,000 support level, while global markets faced sell-offs.

#### Market Fallout and Trader’s Windfall

The industry saw a staggering liquidation of over $19 billion in leveraged positions, causing a massive $400 billion wipeout from the total crypto market capitalization. Amid this chaos, the trader’s significant profit from shorting Bitcoin before the crash has drawn attention to potential access to market-shaking political intel.

### Conclusion

The enigmatic trader’s extraordinary $192 million profit from the pre-tariff Bitcoin trade has ignited speculation within the crypto sphere regarding insider dealings or advanced trading strategies. The perfect timing of the trade, coupled with immediate fund withdrawals, hints at a sophisticated approach or potential privileged information access, prompting thorough scrutiny within the community.

*Featured image via Shutterstock*

*This article was originally published on Finbold.*