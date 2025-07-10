# Transak Integrates HYPE Token

## Introduction

Transak, a leading provider of Web3 payments infrastructure, has recently integrated HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, onto its global fiat-to-crypto onramp. This integration offers users convenient access to purchasing HYPE directly using various payment methods. This article explores the details of this integration and its significance in the crypto space.

## Transak Integrates HYPE Token

Transak has made a significant move by listing HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, on its global fiat-to-crypto onramp. Users now have the opportunity to acquire HYPE using credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and local payment options.

### Hyperliquid Ecosystem Overview

Hyperliquid is a Layer 1 blockchain that specializes in high-performance perpetual trading, blending the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized self-custody features. The ecosystem has attracted over 2 million active wallets and processed more than $1.57 trillion in perpetual trading volume. Additionally, it supports a diverse array of over 100 decentralized applications (dApps) across various sectors such as trading, decentralized finance (DeFi), and liquidity tooling.

## Growing Token Portfolio

The inclusion of HYPE in Transak’s token offerings signifies the platform’s commitment to meeting user demands for a wide range of digital assets. This recent addition comes after the platform incorporated other tokens like Tether Gold (XAU₮) into its ecosystem, extending its support to cater to a diverse crypto audience.

### Insight from Transak

Sami Start, Co-founder, and CEO of Transak, commended Hyperliquid’s innovative approach to on-chain trading and expressed excitement in supporting HYPE through a convenient and regulatory-compliant fiat on-ramp. The integration encompasses Transak’s onboarding features, including Light KYC flows, KYC Reliance, and region-specific payment methods.

### Early Support for Blockchain Ecoystems

With a user base of over 8.3 million and integration with 450+ dApps, Transak establishes itself as an early backer of emerging blockchain ecosystems. The listing of HYPE aims to streamline the onboarding process for users entering the Hyperliquid ecosystem, aligning with the platform’s goal of offering accessible on-chain trading infrastructure.

## Conclusion

The integration of HYPE token by Transak onto its fiat-to-crypto onramp represents a significant step towards enhancing accessibility to Hyperliquid’s blockchain ecosystem. This move underscores Transak’s dedication to expanding its token portfolio and supporting emerging blockchain projects. By simplifying the process for users to acquire HYPE, Transak contributes to the growth and adoption of decentralized trading platforms.