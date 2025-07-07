“`markdown

## Introduction

Transak, a global stablecoin onboarding platform, has added Tether Gold (XAU₮) to its list of supported assets. This move enables users worldwide to access and transact in gold-backed tokens seamlessly, avoiding traditional intermediaries and storage constraints.

## Transak Lists Tether Gold (XAU₮) on its Platform

According to reports received by Finbold on July 7, Transak has officially included Tether Gold (XAU₮) on its platform. This listing empowers users to buy, transfer, and settle in tokens backed by physical gold without the need for physical storage. Each XAU₮ token corresponds to one troy ounce of gold securely kept in Swiss vaults.

### Access Gold-Backed Tokens Easily

Individuals in regions facing economic instability can now invest in tangible assets by purchasing XAU₮ using local payment methods such as PIX and SEPA directly from their wallets. This convenient feature eliminates barriers to entry for those seeking a shelter from inflation and market volatility.

## Sami Start’s Perspective

Sami Start, co-founder and CEO of Transak, emphasizes the significance of introducing Tether Gold on their platform: “At Transak, we’ve established a robust infrastructure for onboarding users into stablecoins, and the addition of Tether Gold reflects our ongoing evolution. XAU₮ broadens the investment horizon, enabling individuals to safeguard their wealth in a time-tested and globally trusted asset. We are delighted to facilitate this accessibility through Transak.”

### Gold-Backed Alternative to Fiat Stablecoins

Tether Gold, backed by physical gold held in Swiss vaults, operates on blockchain networks with each token representing one troy ounce of the precious metal. This gold-backed token provides a valuable alternative to fiat-pegged stablecoins like the US Dollar and Euro, which are influenced by governmental monetary policies and central bank decisions.

## Seamless Integration and Accessibility

Transak’s integration of Tether Gold streamlines the process for users to acquire gold-backed tokens using standard payment methods, eliminating the necessity to store physical gold or engage vault services. The inclusion of XAU₮ on the platform signifies an expansion of investment opportunities for individuals seeking stability in their financial portfolios.

### Conclusion

With the addition of Tether Gold to Transak’s platform, users worldwide can now venture into gold-backed tokens effortlessly and securely. This strategic move by Transak aligns with the growing demand for alternative assets and enhances accessibility to stablecoin investments in the evolving digital economy.

