Trump Advisor Hints US Government Shutdown Could End This Week, Opening Door for XRP ETF Ruling

## Introduction

In recent news, a Trump advisor dropped a hint suggesting the imminent end of the US Government shutdown. This potential development has sparked anticipation for the possibility of a XRP ETF ruling by the SEC. Read on to delve deeper into this unfolding situation.

### White House Advisor’s Insight on Shutdown Resolution

White House economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, shared insights on CNBC regarding the potential end of the government shutdown this week. In his statement, he referred to it as the “Schumer shutdown,” alluding to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

### Implications for XRP ETF Approval

The expected conclusion of the government shutdown could signal positive outcomes for pending XRP ETF filings awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This shift in the political landscape might pave the way for favorable decisions regarding the regulation of XRP ETFs.

## Conclusion

The speculation surrounding the conclusion of the government shutdown and its possible implications on XRP ETF rulings demonstrates the interconnectedness of political decisions and financial markets. Stay tuned for updates on these evolving developments that could impact the cryptocurrency landscape significantly.