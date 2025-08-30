## Title: Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Completes Merger, Nasdaq Listing Set for September

### Introduction:

American Bitcoin, a venture co-founded by Eric Trump, Donald Trump, and Hut 8 Corp., has successfully finalized its merger with Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. The collaborative efforts have led to the establishment of a new entity, American Bitcoin, which is scheduled to be listed on the NASDAQ exchange in early September under the symbol ‘ABTC’.

### American Bitcoin Completes Merger With Gryphon Digital Mining Inc.

American Bitcoin, a project supported by prominent figures including Eric Trump and Donald Trump, has accomplished the merger process with Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. This strategic development solidifies the formation of a unified entity aimed at advancing the cryptocurrency landscape.

### Nasdaq Listing on the Horizon

Following the completion of the merger, American Bitcoin is anticipating its listing on the prestigious NASDAQ exchange. The company is poised to debut on the stock exchange next month, signaling a significant milestone in its journey towards broader market accessibility and recognition. Investors and enthusiasts can expect to engage with American Bitcoin under the trading symbol ‘ABTC’.

### Conclusion:

The merger between American Bitcoin and Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of the cryptocurrency sector. With the imminent NASDAQ listing set for September, American Bitcoin is positioned to expand its reach and enhance its presence in the digital currency market. Stay tuned for more updates as American Bitcoin continues to make strides in the realm of blockchain technology and innovation.