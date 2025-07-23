Trump Backed World Liberty Financial Buys 3,400 Ethereum As Corporate Demand Soars for ETH

## Title: World Liberty Financial, Backed by Trump Family, Acquires 3,400 ETH Amid Growing Corporate Demand for Ethereum

### Introduction

World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency project with ties to the Trump family, has recently captured attention for its significant investment in Ethereum (ETH). This strategic move involves acquiring 3,400 ETH by exchanging $13 million in USDC. The surge in corporate demand for ETH further highlights the evolving landscape of digital assets.

### World Liberty Financial’s Ethereum Acquisition

According to Lookonchain data, World Liberty Financial, spearheaded by President Donald Trump, has made a substantial investment of $13 million in purchasing 3,400 ETH. This move showcases the project’s confidence in the potential of Ethereum amidst a backdrop of increasing interest and demand for the cryptocurrency.

### Corporate Interest in Ethereum on the Rise

The acquisition of 3,400 ETH by World Liberty Financial comes at a time when corporate entities are demonstrating a growing inclination towards Ethereum. The surge in demand for ETH reflects the expanding recognition of digital assets as viable investment opportunities within corporate circles, signifying a shift towards mainstream adoption.

### Conclusion

World Liberty Financial, supported by the Trump family, has ventured into the cryptocurrency space with a notable acquisition of 3,400 ETH. This move not only underscores the project’s commitment to Ethereum but also aligns with the broader trend of escalating corporate interest in digital assets. As the demand for ETH continues to soar, the convergence of traditional finance and blockchain technology appears to be accelerating, setting the stage for further developments in the digital asset landscape.