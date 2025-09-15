Trump Coin Price at Risk of a 16% Dive as Open Interest, Whale Selling Intensify

## Title: Trump Coin Price Vulnerable to 16% Decline Amid Growing Open Interest and Whale Selling Pressure

## Introduction

The Trump Coin price has experienced a significant downturn over the past few days, heightening concerns about a potential further decline. Various factors, including decreasing futures open interest, reduced demand from large investors (whales), and an increase in the supply of tokens in circulation, are contributing to the heightened risk faced by the Trump meme coin.

### Trump Coin Facing Impending Risk

The Trump Coin price has witnessed a sharp decline in recent days, bringing it dangerously close to a critical support level. Should the price break below this level, there is a looming threat of a substantial drop to an all-time low.

### Factors Exacerbating the Situation

Several key factors are exacerbating the vulnerability of the Trump Coin price to further decline, including falling futures open interest, diminishing appetite from prominent investors (whales), and a rise in the number of tokens circulating in the market.

### Potential 16% Dive Looms

The convergence of these factors has created a scenario where a potential 16% decline in the Trump Coin price cannot be ruled out. It is crucial for investors and traders to closely monitor these developments and adjust their strategies accordingly.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, the Trump Coin price is currently at a critical juncture, with multiple challenges that could lead to a significant downturn. By staying informed about the market dynamics and being proactive in response to potential risks, market participants can navigate the current environment with greater resilience and agility.

