Trump Coin Price Risks 30% Crash as Traders Boost Short Bets Before Trump’s June 14 Birthday

## Title: Potential Risk in Trump Coin Price Ahead of Trump’s Birthday

### Introduction:

The official Trump Coin price experienced a significant intraday loss on June 12 alongside a surge in trading volumes. This may indicate a potential risk of a substantial drop in price amidst bearish sentiments and increased short positions leading up to Trump’s birthday on June 14.

### Factors Influencing Trump Coin Price Movement:

#### Market Reaction to Intraday Loss:

The 3.6% intraday loss on June 12 has raised concerns among traders, potentially signaling a downtrend in the price of Trump Coin.

#### Surge in Trading Volumes:

A notable 35% increase in trading volumes suggests heightened selling activity, further exacerbating the downward pressure on Trump Coin price.

#### Buildup of Short Positions:

Traders boosting short bets ahead of Trump’s birthday indicate a bearish outlook on the cryptocurrency, with a potential risk of a 30% crash looming.

### Conclusion:

In light of recent market events and speculative activities, the Trump Coin price faces a volatile period with the possibility of a significant price correction. Traders should closely monitor market trends and exercise caution in their trading decisions to navigate potential risks effectively.