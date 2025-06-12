Trump Coin Price Risks 30% Crash as Traders Boost Short Bets Before Trump’s June 14 Birthday

## Title: Potential Risk in Trump Coin Price Ahead of Trump’s Birthday
### Introduction:
The official Trump Coin price experienced a significant intraday loss on June 12 alongside a surge in trading volumes. This may indicate a potential risk of a substantial drop in price amidst bearish sentiments and increased short positions leading up to Trump’s birthday on June 14.
### Factors Influencing Trump Coin Price Movement:
#### Market Reaction to Intraday Loss:
The 3.6% intraday loss on June 12 has raised concerns among traders, potentially signaling a downtrend in the price of Trump Coin.
#### Surge in Trading Volumes:
A notable 35% increase in trading volumes suggests heightened selling activity, further exacerbating the downward pressure on Trump Coin price.
#### Buildup of Short Positions:
Traders boosting short bets ahead of Trump’s birthday indicate a bearish outlook on the cryptocurrency, with a potential risk of a 30% crash looming.
### Conclusion:
In light of recent market events and speculative activities, the Trump Coin price faces a volatile period with the possibility of a significant price correction. Traders should closely monitor market trends and exercise caution in their trading decisions to navigate potential risks effectively.