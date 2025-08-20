# Trump-Linked Thumzup Expands Into Dogecoin Mining

## Introduction

In a significant development, Thumzup Media, a company associated with former President Trump, has made a strategic move into the realm of Dogecoin mining. This expansion involves the acquisition of Dogehash Technologies, Inc., marking a notable shift towards securing a position in the cryptocurrency mining industry.

## Thumzup’s Acquisition of Dogehash Technologies, Inc.

Thumzup Media Corporation, a prominent player listed on Nasdaq, recently unveiled its acquisition of Dogehash Technologies, Inc. through an all-stock transaction. This acquisition signifies a crucial step for Thumzup as it ventures into the world of Dogecoin mining.

## Significance of the Mining Deal

By absorbing Dogehash Technologies, Thumzup Media aims to strengthen its presence and investments in the cryptocurrency mining sector. This strategic move showcases the company’s commitment to capitalizing on the opportunities presented by the growing popularity of Dogecoin and the broader cryptocurrency market.

## Conclusion

The expansion of Trump-linked Thumzup into Dogecoin mining through the acquisition of Dogehash Technologies, Inc. underscores the company’s strategic efforts to diversify and capitalize on the evolving landscape of digital currencies. This move is poised to pave the way for Thumzup’s continued growth and success in the dynamic cryptocurrency industry.