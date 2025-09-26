Trump-Linked WLFI Passes 100% Buyback & Burn Proposal, Analyst Eyes Bullish Surge

“`html

Trump-Linked WLFI Employs Buyback & Burn Strategy, Analyst Predicts Bullish Surge

World Liberty Financial, associated with former President Trump, has confirmed the successful approval of its buyback and burn program after receiving community support. Following a recent dip in the token’s value due to selling pressure, an analyst foresees a positive market surge for WLFI.

WLFI Community Approves Buyback & Burn Program

World Liberty Financial’s initiative to implement a buyback and burn program has garnered significant support from its community members. This strategy involves repurchasing WLFI tokens from the market and subsequently burning them, reducing the circulating supply and potentially boosting the token’s value.

Analyst Forecasts Bullish Run for WLFI

Despite experiencing a decline in its market value, WLFI’s buyback and burn proposal passing governance voting signals a potential turnaround for the token. An analyst has expressed optimism regarding a bullish surge in the near future, in light of this strategic move by World Liberty Financial.

Conclusion

With the approval of its buyback and burn program, World Liberty Financial, linked to the Trump administration, aims to revitalize its token amid market challenges. The community’s backing and positive analyst projections suggest a promising outlook for WLFI, positioning it for a potential bullish trend in the coming days.

