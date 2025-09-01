Trump-Linked WLFI Token Lands Binance Listing as USD1 Launches on Solana

—

## Introduction:

Binance recently announced the listing of the Trump-backed WLFI token on its platform, scheduled for September 1, 2025. Concurrently, World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin USD1 has been launched on the Solana blockchain. This significant development in the cryptocurrency market highlights the increasing integration of blockchain technology in the financial sector.

### Binance Confirms WLFI Listing:

Binance has officially confirmed the listing of the WLFI token on its spot trading platform. Trading for WLFI against USDT and USDC will commence at 13:00 UTC on September 1. This move by Binance underscores the growing popularity and importance of WLFI in the cryptocurrency market.

#### USD1 Launches on Solana:

Simultaneously, World Liberty Financial has introduced its stablecoin USD1 on the Solana blockchain. The integration of USD1 on Solana showcases the expanding utility and reach of stablecoins in decentralized finance ecosystems. Solana’s efficient blockchain infrastructure is expected to enhance the performance and accessibility of USD1 transactions.

## Conclusion:

The listing of the Trump-linked WLFI token on Binance and the launch of USD1 on the Solana blockchain mark significant milestones in the cryptocurrency industry. These events demonstrate the ongoing evolution of digital assets and blockchain technology, indicating a promising future for decentralized finance. As the market continues to innovate and integrate new solutions, users can expect improved accessibility and functionality in the decentralized financial landscape.