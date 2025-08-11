Trump Media inches closer to Bitcoin ETF launch with new SEC filing

# Trump Media Accelerates Towards Bitcoin ETF Launch

## Introduction

Trump Media, the company overseeing Truth Social, Truth+, and Truth.Fi, has taken a significant step towards introducing its own Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Through an amended registration submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 11, the company has progressed in the direction of offering the “Truth Social Bitcoin ETF” (ticker: B.T.). This development reflects the increasing convergence of traditional media and cryptocurrency investments.

## Key Updates on Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF

In this recent regulatory update:

– Trump Media (NASDAQ: DJT) has advanced its ETF agenda by submitting the amended Form S-1.

– The proposed ETF aims to directly hold Bitcoin and track its market performance through publicly traded shares.

– Crypto.com has been appointed as the exclusive Bitcoin custodian, prime execution agent, and liquidity provider for the ETF. This strategic partnership positions the product alongside a reputable crypto platform.

– The launch of the ETF is contingent upon overcoming two pivotal regulatory steps: the SEC’s declaration of registration effectiveness and approval of the Form 19b-4 submission.

– Upon successful clearance, the ETF shares are slated for listing on NYSE Arca, with Yorkville America Digital serving as the sponsor.

## Market Expansion and Industry Competition

Trump Media’s foray into the Bitcoin ETF space adds another notable player to the competitive landscape. Various firms are actively vying to gain a foothold in the burgeoning spot Bitcoin ETF market, following its recent approval in the U.S. This industry segment has witnessed substantial inflows of capital, signifying growing investor interest in cryptocurrency-based investment products.

## Conclusion

As Trump Media progresses towards launching its Bitcoin ETF, the financial market anticipates the impact of this development on both traditional media and cryptocurrency investment sectors. The company’s strategic maneuvers underscore the evolving intersection between mainstream media entities and digital asset offerings. Stay tuned for further updates on Trump Media’s journey in the cryptocurrency investment landscape.

—

This article was originally published on Finbold and discusses Trump Media’s latest advancements in the Bitcoin ETF realm, highlighting the company’s regulatory filings and key partnerships in the cryptocurrency market.