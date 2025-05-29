Trump Tariffs Struck Down By US Courts, ‘Buy Everything’ Says Arthur Hayes

## Introduction:

The US Federal court’s recent decision to strike down Trump tariffs has sparked discussions about its impact on trade tensions and economic policy. This article delves into the implications of the court ruling and the perspective offered by crypto market veteran Arthur Hayes to ‘buy everything.’

## Trump Tariffs Struck Down: A Turning Point in Trade Policy

### US Court’s Ruling on Trump Tariffs

The US Federal court, following the ‘Liberation Day’ last month, invalidated Trump tariffs, citing an overreach of power. The U.S. Court of International Trade highlighted that President Trump lacks the authority to unilaterally impose global tariffs under economic emergency laws.

#### Potential Trade Tension Resolution

The striking down of Trump tariffs is seen as a step towards easing ongoing trade tensions. This development also signals a clearer path for the Federal Reserve to navigate economic decisions without uncertainties posed by unilateral tariff impositions.

### ‘Buy Everything’ – Arthur Hayes’ Perspective

Crypto market veteran Arthur Hayes has voiced the sentiment to ‘buy everything’ in response to the court ruling. Hayes’ viewpoint suggests optimism and confidence in potential market shifts following the tariff decision.

## What Lies Ahead: Implications of US Court’s Decision

### Reciprocal Tariffs and Refunds

If the US court upholds the decision on ‘reciprocal tariffs,’ significant implications may unfold, including the potential refunding of tariffs collected since April 2. Estimates suggest refunds amounting to $10 billion based on 2024 U.S. import levels.

#### Tariff Reversals and International Trade Dynamics

The decision encompasses the reassessment of the 10% baseline tariff and higher rates imposed on specific nations. This nuanced approach towards tariffs could reshape international trade dynamics and influence future policy decisions.

## Conclusion:

The US Court's invalidation of Trump tariffs marks a pivotal moment in trade policy, offering insights into potential trade tension resolutions and economic implications. As stakeholders await further developments post-court ruling, Arthur Hayes' 'buy everything' stance mirrors an optimistic outlook amidst evolving market dynamics.