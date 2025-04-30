Trump’s first 100 days in office erase over 20,000 Bitcoin millionaires

**Introduction:**

President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office have had a significant impact on Bitcoin millionaires, with a notable decrease in their numbers according to Finbold research. Despite initial optimism following his re-election in November 2024, the actual policy landscape under his administration has led to a decline in Bitcoin fortunes. This article delves into the specific details and implications of this shift.

—

**Trump’s Policies and Bitcoin Millionaires: A Dive into the Numbers**

According to a recent study by Finbold, President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office witnessed a decline in the number of Bitcoin millionaires. Despite the initial bullish sentiment triggered by his pro-crypto stance, the reality has been more bearish for Bitcoin holdings.

*Analysis of Millionaire Addresses*

Between January 21 (Trump’s first full day in office) and April 30, the research revealed a 13.22% reduction in Bitcoin millionaire addresses under Trump’s presidency. The number of addresses holding between $1 million and $9.99 million worth of Bitcoin decreased by 19,869 during this period. Notably, addresses with $10 million or more in BTC witnessed an 18.30% decline, translating to 3,441 fewer addresses.

**Insights into the Bitcoin Address Trends**

The research highlighted the average daily loss of 233 BTC millionaire addresses during the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency. Additionally, it’s important to note that the actual impact on Bitcoin millionaires may be uncertain, as individuals can own multiple wallets, contributing to fluctuations in the data.

—

**The Broad Impact: Decrease in Total Bitcoin Addresses**

It wasn’t just Bitcoin millionaires who felt the effects of Trump’s policies. The total number of Bitcoin addresses holding more than $1 worth of the cryptocurrency also experienced a decline during the first 100 days of his administration.

On January 1, there were 91 million such holders, which decreased to 88 million by April 30, marking a 3.28% drop equivalent to nearly 3 million addresses. This reduction further underscores the broader impact of Trump’s policies on the cryptocurrency landscape.

**Market Volatility and Surprise Rallies**

Despite the downward trend in Bitcoin addresses, the market experienced a surprise rally in the second half of April. This rally saw Bitcoin’s value increase from lows near $75,000 to a relatively stable level just below $95,000. Such market fluctuations have influenced the overall dynamics of Bitcoin ownership under President Trump’s tenure.

—

**Conclusion**

The research from Finbold sheds light on the significant impact of President Trump’s first 100 days in office on the Bitcoin millionaire community. The decline in millionaire addresses, coupled with the broader reduction in total Bitcoin addresses, underscores the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency under his administration. As the market continues to navigate through fluctuations and policy changes, stakeholders in the crypto space remain attentive to the shifting dynamics impacting their investments.

*Featured image via Shutterstock*

**Read the original article on Finbold**