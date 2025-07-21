Trump’s first 6 months fuel 15,000 new Bitcoin millionaires

## Trump’s Presidency Sparks Surge of Bitcoin Millionaires

Bitcoin millionaires have seen a substantial surge in numbers during the first six months of Donald Trump’s second term as President, as per recent findings by Finbold Research.

### Growth in Bitcoin Millionaires

Between January 20 and July 20, 2025, a remarkable 15,841 new Bitcoin wallet addresses achieved millionaire status. This surge brought the total count to 192,205, marking a 9% increase in just half a year, with an average addition of 88 new millionaire addresses daily.

### Analysis Methodology

Finbold Research conducted this analysis using data obtained from BitInfoCharts, with historical snapshots authenticated through the Wayback Machine. The study revealed a consistent rise across all tiers of high-value Bitcoin addresses, with the most significant growth observed in individuals holding over 10 million dollars’ worth of Bitcoin.

### Significance of Growth in High-Value Holdings

The top bracket, holding over 10 million dollars in Bitcoin, experienced a growth of over 16% during the observed period. This increase suggests that institutional players and early adopters are strengthening their positions, reflecting optimism and confidence in the crypto sector.

### Impact of Regulatory Environment

A key factor driving this surge is the evolving regulatory landscape in the United States. Recently, the House of Representatives passed the country’s inaugural major cryptocurrency legislation known as the GENIUS Act. This legislation, signed into law by President Trump on July 18, has provided much-needed clarity on taxation, stablecoin issuance, and institutional custody rules, driving market capitalization to a historic 4 trillion dollars soon after.

### Future Prospects

This positive momentum is mirrored in Bitcoin’s price trajectory, highlighting a promising phase for the digital asset market in the U.S. With Trump’s commitment to positioning the nation as a global hub for digital assets and the regulatory landscape taking shape, the trend of Bitcoin millionaires is anticipated to become more prevalent.

In conclusion, the surge of Bitcoin millionaires in Trump’s first six months raises optimism and indicates a promising outlook for the cryptocurrency sector, reflecting a blend of market dynamics and supportive regulatory developments.

**Source:** [Finbold](add direct link)