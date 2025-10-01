Trump’s Thumzup Media Boost Dogecoin Mining Fleet, Pumps $2.5M Into DogeHash

## Trump’s Thumzup Media Invests $2.5M in DogeHash Technologies

In a strategic move to bolster its Dogecoin mining fleet expansion, Thumzup Media, backed by former President Donald Trump, has injected $2.5 million into DogeHash Technologies. Read on to learn more about this significant development in the cryptocurrency world.

### Thumzup Media’s Boost to Dogecoin Mining Fleet

Thumzup Media Corporation, a prominent player in the media sector and a Nasdaq-listed company associated with the Trump family, recently unveiled a substantial financial backing of $2.5 million for DogeHash Technologies. This investment is aimed at propelling the growth of its Dogecoin mining operations, indicating a strategic push towards enhancing its presence in the cryptocurrency landscape.

Through this strategic investment in DogeHash Technologies, Thumzup Media is signaling its commitment to expanding its foothold in the Dogecoin mining sphere. The infusion of $2.5 million underscores a significant step towards furthering its interests in the cryptocurrency market. Stay tuned for more updates on the evolving dynamics between Thumzup Media, DogeHash Technologies, and the cryptocurrency space at large.