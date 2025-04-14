Trump’s White House return wipes out 34,000 Bitcoin millionaires in Q1 2025

# Trump’s White House Return and the Impact on Bitcoin Millionaires

## Introduction

The return of Donald Trump to the White House in Q1 2025 brought uncertainty to the cryptocurrency market, affecting the number of Bitcoin millionaires significantly. Let’s explore the correlation between Trump’s presidency and the cryptocurrency market turmoil.

## Trump’s White House Return and Bitcoin Millionaires

In Q1 2025, the cryptocurrency market experienced a downturn following Donald Trump’s re-entry into the White House. Finbold’s Cryptocurrency Market Report for Q1 2025 revealed a drastic decline in the number of Bitcoin millionaire addresses during this period.

### The Decline in Bitcoin Millionaires

At the beginning of Trump’s presidency on January 20, 2025, there were 176,364 Bitcoin addresses holding over $1 million worth of BTC. By March 31, 2025, this number had plummeted to 141,627, marking a significant drop of 20%.

### Impact on Wallets

A total of 34,737 Bitcoin millionaire addresses disappeared in just over two months. The decrease was notable among wallets holding between $1 million and $9.99 million, with a decline of 30,000 addresses, and those holding over $10 million, with a decrease of 4,737 addresses.

## The Dynamics of the Cryptocurrency Market

The changes in the number of Bitcoin millionaires before and after Trump’s inauguration in Q1 2025 reflect the fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market and highlight the disparity between expectations and reality.

### Shift in Bitcoin Millionaires

On March 31, 2025, there were 13,942 fewer addresses with over $1 million in Bitcoin compared to January 1, indicating a decrease from 155,569 to 141,627 addresses. The data suggests a shift in sentiment from optimism to caution following Trump’s return to the White House.

### Positive Impact and Trend Analysis

Despite the decline, the leadup to Trump’s presidency saw an increase of 20,795 Bitcoin millionaires on January 20, creating initial optimism in the market. The trend observed since Q4 2024 revealed fluctuations in the number of BTC millionaires, with a notable emergence of new millionaires in the leadup to Trump’s re-entry.

### Re-Election and Market Impact

While Trump’s presidency erased approximately 20% of Bitcoin millionaire addresses in Q1 2025, resulting in a loss of 34,737 addresses, his re-election generated 43,816 new millionaires, representing a 33% increase. The aftermath of the turmoil still left 9,079 more Bitcoin millionaires than on November 6, 2024, signaling a mixed impact on the market.

## Conclusion

The correlation between Trump’s White House return and the fluctuation in Bitcoin millionaire addresses underscores the volatility of the cryptocurrency market. Despite the uncertainties, the market continues to evolve, reflecting both positive and negative impacts on investors.