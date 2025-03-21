Trump’s White House return wipes out nearly 20% of Bitcoin millionaires

# Title: The Impact of Trump’s White House Return on Bitcoin Millionaires

## Introduction

On November 6, 2024, the re-election of Donald Trump sparked a surge in Bitcoin millionaires, but his subsequent return to the White House took a toll on their numbers. This article delves into the repercussions of Trump’s presidency on Bitcoin investors and addresses.

## Trump’s White House Return and Bitcoin Millionaires Loss

### Decline in Bitcoin Millionaire Addresses

Research conducted by Finbold revealed a significant decline in Bitcoin millionaire addresses following Trump’s return to office. By March 21, a staggering 32,647 millionaire addresses had vanished, marking a 18.51% decrease since his inauguration.

### Daily Loss of Bitcoin Millionaires

The losses amounted to an average of 544 millionaires daily, indicating a rapid downturn in the Bitcoin millionaire community.

## Bitcoin Millionaire Addresses Migration

### January 21 to March 21 Analysis

Comparing data from January 21 to March 21, a noteworthy migration in Bitcoin millionaire addresses was observed. The number of addresses holding between $1 million and $9.99 million dropped to 129,477, while those with over $10 million decreased to 14,240. Consequently, the total Bitcoin millionaire addresses declined from 176,364 to 143,717 within two months.

### Broad Decline in Bitcoin Millionaires

The decline was widespread across all Bitcoin addresses holding more than $1 worth of BTC, reflecting the overarching impact of political uncertainties on cryptocurrency investors.

## Reasons Behind the Decline

### Trump Presidency and Economic Policies

The economic uncertainties stemming from President Trump’s policies, particularly his tariff campaigns and global trade wars, were identified as the primary factors behind the erasure of 32,000 BTC millionaires.

### Market Performance

Amidst Trump’s presidency, Bitcoin struggled to maintain its value, while assets like gold surged to new highs. Stock market indices, such as the S&P 500 and DJIA, also experienced downturns, adding to the challenging landscape for Bitcoin investors.

### Cryptocurrency Market Dynamics

The decline in BTC millionaires was further exacerbated by extensive selling activities and profit-taking behaviors among major investors, suggesting a potential shift towards a bear market in the cryptocurrency realm.

## Conclusion

The resurgence of Donald Trump in the White House had a substantial impact on Bitcoin millionaires, with significant losses recorded in a short span. As the cryptocurrency market grapples with uncertainties and market dynamics, investors must navigate carefully to mitigate risks and capitalize on emerging opportunities.