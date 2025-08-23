Trump’s WLFI Set for September 1 Launch After $2.26B Raise, ALT5 Sigma Stock Surges

**Title: Exciting News: WLFI Token Launch Set for September 1 After $2.26 Billion Raise, ALT5 Sigma Stock Skyrockets!**

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has made a thrilling announcement that its much-anticipated WLFI token is scheduled to be launched on the Ethereum mainnet on September 1. The token’s impressive market debut has been backed by a substantial funding of $2.26 billion. Additionally, the ALT5 Sigma stock (ALTS) experienced a remarkable surge following this exciting development.

World Liberty Financial is gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of its WLFI token on the Ethereum mainnet, scheduled for September 1. This significant milestone follows the successful securing of a substantial $2.26 billion in funding for the token’s market debut. The announcement has generated considerable excitement within the cryptocurrency community and beyond.

The ALT5 Sigma stock (ALTS) witnessed a notable surge in value following the announcement of WLFI’s upcoming launch on the Ethereum mainnet. This surge in stock value reflects the growing interest and anticipation surrounding the WLFI token and its potential impact on the cryptocurrency market.

The impending launch of the WLFI token on the Ethereum mainnet on September 1, coupled with the impressive $2.26 billion funding secured for its market debut, has created a buzz of excitement within the cryptocurrency space. The surge in the ALT5 Sigma stock (ALTS) further highlights the positive industry response to this groundbreaking development. Stay tuned for the latest updates as WLFI prepares for its much-anticipated launch!