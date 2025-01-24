Trump’s World Liberty Fi just bought these 2 cryptos

# Title: World Liberty Financial Makes Significant Crypto Purchases: An Insight into Trump’s Backed Project

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), an emerging player in the decentralized finance space reportedly supported by Donald Trump and his family, has been making noteworthy cryptocurrency acquisitions. This article delves into the recent significant purchases made by WLFI and the implications of these transactions in the crypto market.

## Acquiring Cryptocurrencies: Trump-Backed WLFI’s Recent Moves

### High-Profile Cryptocurrency Purchases

World Liberty Financial made headlines by acquiring over $109 million in digital assets across six cryptocurrencies in a single day, just before Trump’s inauguration. Among these acquisitions was the purchase of 177.26 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), valued at approximately $18.8 million. WBTC, a token designed to operate on the Ethereum blockchain, has gained popularity in bridging Bitcoin’s liquidity into decentralized finance ecosystems.

### Continued Aggressive Moves

As of January 2024, WLFI has continued its aggressive approach in the market. The platform acquired 3,079 ETH for around $10 million and purchased 10.61 million TRX (TRON), valued at $2.65 million, according to data from Arkham Intelligence. This ongoing activity reflects WLFI’s commitment to expanding its crypto portfolio.

## World Liberty Financial’s Crypto Holdings

### Surging Crypto Portfolio

WLFI’s cryptocurrency holdings have surpassed $380 million, solidifying its position as a significant player in the decentralized finance sector. The platform’s strategy revolves around Ethereum and its derivatives, with holdings including 55,802 ETH and 14,702 staked ETH (STETH), collectively valued at nearly $240 million.

### Focus on Ethereum Ecosystem

WLFI’s choice to include Wrapped Bitcoin underscores its emphasis on leveraging Ethereum’s ecosystem for Bitcoin’s liquidity. Additionally, the platform’s growing interest in TRON suggests potential integration into scalable infrastructure for payments or dApps.

## Trump’s Influence on Blockchain Adoption

### National Digital Asset Stockpile

Trump’s initiative to establish a national digital asset stockpile aligns with WLFI’s strategic moves in the crypto market. With Trump’s backing, WLFI’s activities are likely part of a broader strategy to support national objectives and boost blockchain adoption in the U.S.

## Conclusion

World Liberty Financial, purportedly backed by Donald Trump, has made significant strides in the cryptocurrency market through high-profile acquisitions and aggressive moves. The platform’s focus on Ethereum, Wrapped Bitcoin, and TRON reflects its strategy to capitalize on blockchain technologies. Trump’s support further solidifies WLFI’s position and hints at a larger effort to enhance blockchain adoption in the United States.

