U.S. House Approves Bill to End Record 42-Day Government Shutdown, Trump to Sign Tonight

## The End of the Record 42-Day Government Shutdown in the U.S.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently gave its approval to a short-term funding bill that effectively brings an end to the longest government shutdown in American history. This marks a significant development, with President Donald Trump set to sign the legislation this evening at the White House.

### Government Shutdown Comes to a Close

After enduring 42 days of disruption and uncertainty, federal operations are poised to resume normal functioning thanks to the passing of the funding bill. This decision will bring relief to many Americans who have been impacted by the prolonged shutdown period.

#### The House Votes in Favor

The official approval from the U.S. House of Representatives solidifies the end of the record-breaking government shutdown. The nation can now look forward to stability and the restoration of essential government services.

