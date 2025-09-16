## Introduction

The United States House of Representatives has made a significant decision regarding the Anti-CBDC bill and the CLARITY Act. A recent vote led to the reattachment of the Anti-CBDC bill to the CLARITY Act, a move that will impact the upcoming Senate review.

### U.S. House Reattaches Anti-CBDC Bill to CLARITY Act Ahead of Senate Review

The United States House of Representatives has taken a procedural step by combining the Anti-CBDC bill with the CLARITY Act before transmitting it to the Senate. This decision follows an earlier choice made by lawmakers in July, where they had linked the Anti-CBDC language to the defense spending bill without merging it with the CLARITY Act.

#### Background

In July, lawmakers decided to include the Anti-CBDC language in the defense spending bill separately from the CLARITY Act. However, the recent vote indicates a change in strategy, as the two bills have now been joined retroactively.

#### Implications for Senate Review

The decision to reattach the Anti-CBDC bill to the CLARITY Act ahead of the Senate review signifies a more consolidated approach by the House of Representatives. This move could have significant implications for the upcoming Senate discussions and decision-making process.

## Conclusion

The recent decision by the U.S. House of Representatives to combine the Anti-CBDC bill with the CLARITY Act reflects important developments in the legislative process. As the bill moves towards Senate review, the implications of this decision remain to be seen.