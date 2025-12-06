# U.S. SEC’s Crypto Task Force Sets Dec. 15 for Privacy Roundtable After Previous Delay

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rescheduled its upcoming roundtable discussion focusing on financial surveillance and privacy within the crypto industry to take place on December 15. Initially planned for October, the event was delayed until now.

## What to Expect at the SEC Crypto Privacy Roundtable

The gathering will bring together regulators and industry experts to delve into the complex issues surrounding financial surveillance and privacy in the cryptocurrency sector.

Stay tuned for insights and updates from the roundtable discussion happening on December 15.

—

In summary, the U.S. SEC is gearing up for a crucial roundtable discussion on financial surveillance and privacy within the crypto industry, set for December 15 after a postponement. This event is expected to shed light on key regulatory and privacy concerns within the cryptocurrency space.