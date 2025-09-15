UBS Joins Morgan Stanley to Short Bitcoin DAT Metaplanet, Stock Crashes Below 600 JPY

## UBS Enters Shorting Game with Morgan Stanley against Bitcoin DAT Firm Metaplanet

### Overview

In a significant turn of events, Japan-based Bitcoin digital asset treasury (DAT) company Metaplanet is experiencing immense shorting pressure from major financial players like Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and JPMorgan. The recent addition of UBS to the list has further fueled the downward spiral of Metaplanet’s stock, plummeting below 600 JPY today.

### Institutional Giants Short Metaplanet

Amidst the growing interest in Bitcoin treasury entities, Metaplanet finds itself at the center of attention with escalating institutional short positions. Noteworthy names such as Morgan Stanley and Jefferies have intensified their bearish stance on Metaplanet, triggering a significant dip in its stock value.

### UBS Joins the Shorting Trend

Adding to the mix, UBS has now stepped into the shorting game against Metaplanet, aligning itself with the likes of Morgan Stanley. This move has further exacerbated the downward pressure on Metaplanet’s shares, pushing them below the crucial 600 JPY mark.

### Conclusion

The entry of UBS alongside Morgan Stanley to short Bitcoin DAT firm Metaplanet highlights a growing bearish sentiment among institutional players towards the company. As the market continues to react to these developments, Metaplanet faces heightened volatility and scrutiny from investors and analysts alike. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving situation.

