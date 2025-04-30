UFO town Roswell becomes first US city to hold Bitcoin reserves

UFO Town Roswell Makes History by Establishing Bitcoin Reserves

Introduction

Roswell, New Mexico, known for the infamous UFO incident of 1947, has made headlines by becoming the first city in the United States to create a Bitcoin reserve. This unique initiative aims to support the community by reducing senior water bills and providing emergency relief when needed. Let’s delve into the details of this groundbreaking development.

Details of Roswell Bitcoin Reserve

Roswell has set up a Bitcoin reserve using donations, with the first seed donation amounting to 0.3050233 BTC, valued around $2,906 at the time of donation. The reserve is locked for a period of 10 years, with restricted spending once it surpasses $1 million.

Utilization of Bitcoin Reserves

The primary objective of the Roswell Bitcoin reserves is to hold funds for a minimum of 10 years. Once the reserve accumulates over $1 million, it can be utilized to cover a part or all of the water bills for senior citizens in Roswell. Additionally, the reserves can serve as a liquid emergency fund, allowing up to 21% of the total value to be used every five years for disaster relief, subject to unanimous approval from the Roswell City Council.

Implications and Future Prospects

Despite fluctuating market conditions, Bitcoin has displayed resilience and decoupling from traditional stock market trends in 2025. The funding of the Roswell Bitcoin reserves entirely through donations and sponsorships mitigates any financial risks associated with the cryptocurrency’s volatility.

Conclusion

The establishment of a Bitcoin reserve in Roswell signifies a bold move towards embracing innovative financial solutions for community welfare. By leveraging cryptocurrency for philanthropic purposes, Roswell paves the way for other cities to explore new avenues of financial management and support.

The article originally published on Finbold sheds light on Roswell’s pioneering endeavor, positioning the town as a pioneer in integrating cryptocurrency reserves for civic well-being.