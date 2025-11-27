Upbit Hack: $38M in Solana Ecosystem Crypto Assets, TRUMP, BONK, JUP Drained

## Title: Upbit Exchange Hack: Unauthorized Transfer of $38M in Solana Ecosystem Crypto Assets

### Introduction:

South Korea’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit, recently experienced a security breach that led to the unauthorized transfer of approximately $38 million worth of Solana-based assets to an external wallet. This incident has forced the exchange to suspend all deposits and withdrawals temporarily. The stolen assets include popular tokens such as Double Zero (2Z), Official Trump (TRUMP), Bonk, and Jupiter (JUP).

### Details of the Upbit Hack:

#### Unprecedented Security Breach:

Upbit, recognized as a major player in the cryptocurrency market, faced a significant setback when hackers managed to transfer 54 billion won worth of Solana ecosystem assets out of the exchange’s control. This breach has raised concerns about the vulnerability of even the most prominent crypto platforms to cyber threats.

#### Impact on Solana-Based Crypto Assets:

The unauthorized transfer primarily targeted Solana-based tokens, disrupting the ecosystem and causing a significant loss to users holding assets such as TRUMP, BONK, and JUP. This incident highlights the importance of robust security measures in protecting digital assets within blockchain networks.

### Conclusion:

The Upbit exchange hack, resulting in the depletion of $38 million in Solana ecosystem crypto assets, serves as a stark reminder of the persistent risks faced by cryptocurrency exchanges and investors in the digital landscape. Enhancing cybersecurity protocols and vigilance remain crucial in safeguarding the integrity of blockchain ecosystems against malicious actors seeking to exploit vulnerabilities. Let us stay vigilant and proactive in ensuring the security of our crypto holdings to prevent such incidents in the future.

*This article was originally published on CoinGape.*

—

