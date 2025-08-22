US Economist warns R. Kiyosaki: Bitcoin and Nvidia charts signal ‘big crash’

# US Economist Harry Dent Warns of Looming Financial Crisis

## Introduction:

Renowned economist and author Harry Dent recently sounded the alarm on the financial markets, warning of an imminent crash that could be one of the most significant in modern history. In a discussion on Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad channel, Dent highlighted concerning signals from key indicators such as Bitcoin, the Nasdaq 100, and Nvidia, suggesting a potential downturn on the horizon. This article delves into Dent’s insights on the impending market correction and the implications for investors.

## Expert Analysis on Market Indicators:

Harry Dent, known for his expertise in long-term cycles research, emphasized the critical significance of three pivotal charts that are currently depicting a worrisome trend in the financial landscape. According to Dent, the accelerating but declining trajectories of the Nasdaq 100, Bitcoin, and Nvidia suggest that a peak is approaching rapidly, indicating an impending market shakeout. He cautioned that historical patterns indicate a possible brutal correction once the peak is reached.

### Nvidia’s Unsustainable Growth Trajectory:

While Nvidia has been a standout performer in the AI sector with remarkable gains in recent years, Dent expressed concerns about the sustainability of its growth trajectory. Despite the possibility of marginal further gains, Dent believes that the current market dynamics, fueled by significant stimuli and the emergence of new technologies, are setting the stage for a corrective phase in the near future.

### Cryptocurrency Vulnerability:

Dent also turned his attention to the cryptocurrency market, highlighting the vulnerability of digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum to capital flight in the event of a broader market downturn. While acknowledging the revolutionary potential of cryptocurrencies in transforming the financial landscape, Dent cautioned that the volatility inherent in the nascent industry makes it susceptible to the effects of a major crash.

## Implications for Investors:

In line with Dent’s warnings, Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, echoed the sentiments of caution, advising investors to brace for what he described as possibly “the biggest crash in history.” Kiyosaki recommended reducing exposure to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar and reallocating investments into tangible assets such as gold and silver. Both precious metals have demonstrated robust performance this year, with gold showing a 28% increase and silver climbing 29% year-to-date.

## Conclusion:

Harry Dent’s stark warnings about the signals from key financial indicators like Bitcoin, the Nasdaq 100, and Nvidia serve as a cautionary note for investors navigating the current market environment. As the specter of a major market correction looms large, it is advisable for investors to reassess their portfolios, diversify into safer assets, and remain vigilant in the face of potential upheavals in the financial markets.

