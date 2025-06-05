# US Lawmakers to Review Crypto Market Structure Bill on June 10

## Introduction

The House Financial Services Committee has set a significant date for the markup of the CLARITY Act, a pivotal step in the legislative journey of this widely watched bill. This development marks another crucial milestone in the ongoing efforts to regulate and shape the crypto market in the United States.

### The CLARITY Act: A Step Forward

Riding on a bipartisan wave of support, the CLARITY Act has garnered attention and backing from lawmakers across party lines. However, the bill’s fate is intricately tied to the progression of another piece of legislation, the GENIUS Act.

### US House Committee Progresses on CLARITY

Scheduled for a review on June 10, the CLARITY Act signifies a concerted effort by US lawmakers to delve deeper into the intricacies of the crypto market structure. This legislative move is poised to have significant implications on the regulatory landscape governing cryptocurrencies.

## Conclusion

The upcoming review of the CLARITY Act on June 10 underscores the growing focus on regulating the crypto market in the US. With bipartisan support and careful consideration from lawmakers, this bill represents a crucial step towards establishing a structured framework for the evolving digital asset landscape.

