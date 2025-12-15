US SEC Advances Proceedings to Enable Nasdaq Launch Tokenized Securities Trading

# US SEC Advances Proceedings for Nasdaq Tokenized Securities Trading

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is making strides towards enabling Nasdaq to introduce tokenized securities trading on its exchange. This development comes in the wake of the SEC’s recent no-action letter to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) regarding its real-world asset (RWA) tokenization services.

## Nasdaq’s Proposal Progresses with SEC Approval

Nasdaq’s proposal to launch trading of tokenized securities, encompassing stocks and other assets, has moved on to the next stage of regulatory review. The SEC is actively evaluating the feasibility of allowing Nasdaq to facilitate the trading of digital securities on its platform.

### SEC’s Emphasis on Ensuring Compliance and Security

The US SEC is focusing on ensuring that any advancements in tokenized securities trading adhere to regulatory standards and prioritize investor protection. The ongoing proceedings signify a collaborative effort between regulatory bodies and market participants to explore innovative avenues in the financial sector.

#### Implications for the Cryptocurrency Market

This development holds significant implications for the cryptocurrency market, as it paves the way for greater integration of digital assets within traditional financial infrastructures. The potential for tokenized securities trading on a major exchange like Nasdaq signals a gradual mainstream acceptance of blockchain technology in the securities industry.

##### Conclusion

The US SEC’s progressive stance on enabling Nasdaq to launch tokenized securities trading showcases a growing recognition of the benefits that blockchain technology can offer to modernize the financial markets. As regulatory authorities continue to adapt to the evolving landscape of digital assets, investors and industry stakeholders can expect further advancements towards a more interconnected and efficient financial ecosystem.

*(Source: Adapted from CoinGape)*