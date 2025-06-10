US Senate To Have Another Cloture Vote On GENIUS Act This Week

## Introduction

The US Senate is gearing up for a pivotal vote on the GENIUS Act, a bipartisan legislation focused on setting federal guidelines for stablecoins. With the potential vote scheduled for this week, the outcome of this decision could have far-reaching implications on the regulation of dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies.

### US Senate’s Cloture Vote on GENIUS Act

The US Senate is on the brink of another significant cloture vote on the GENIUS Act, a crucial bipartisan initiative designed to establish standardized federal regulations for stablecoins. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has set the stage for this significant vote, which may take place as early as Wednesday, June 11.

### Key Points of the GENIUS Act

The GENIUS Act is regarded as a critical advancement in the oversight and regulation of dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies. By providing a framework for the governance of stablecoins, this bipartisan bill aims to bring stability and transparency to the digital currency landscape.

## Conclusion

As the US Senate gears up for another important cloture vote on the GENIUS Act, the cryptocurrency community awaits the outcome with bated breath. This bipartisan legislation, if passed, could pave the way for a more structured approach to regulating stablecoins, ultimately shaping the future of digital currencies. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this unfolding development.

*(This article was originally published on CoinGape.)*