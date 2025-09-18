USDC and CCTP V2 go live on XDC Network

## Introduction

USDC, the fully reserved stablecoin by Circle, has recently been integrated into the XDC Network, along with Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2 (CCTP V2). This move opens up a world of opportunities for developers, institutions, and enterprises to tap into the benefits of USDC’s liquidity for various applications on the XDC Mainnet. This article delves into the key aspects of this integration and its implications.

### USDC Integration on XDC Network

USDC integration on XDC marks a significant milestone in the DeFi ecosystem. The stablecoin’s 1:1 capital efficiency and global acceptance make it a compelling asset for payments, settlements, and liquidity provisioning. The XDC Network’s delegated proof-of-stake architecture further enhances the transaction process by providing near-instant finality and cost-effective transactions.

#### Benefits of USDC Integration

– Near-instant settlement at low cost

– Enhanced liquidity for DeFi protocols and XDC-based applications

In a tweet on September 17, XDC Network announced the live integration of USDC, emphasizing its positive impact on the network.

### Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2 (CCTP V2)

The addition of CCTP V2 allows USDC to seamlessly move across 15 supported blockchains without the need for wrapped or bridged tokens. This interoperability enhances the efficiency and usability of USDC across different blockchain ecosystems, contributing to a seamless cross-chain transfer experience.

#### Key Use Cases and Ecosystem Impact

The integration of USDC on XDC is poised to revolutionize various financial applications within the XDC ecosystem. Some key applications include settling tokenized invoices and letters of credit in global trade finance, issuing and exchanging tokenized assets like treasuries and private credit, and facilitating low-cost cross-border B2B transactions.

### Day-One Partners and Ecosystem Growth

Day-one partners of the USDC integration on XDC include Fireblocks and SBI XDC Network APAC, indicating strong support and interest from industry players. The XDC ecosystem boasts over 175 apps, protocols, and participants, with continuous growth and development facilitated by the XDC Foundation.

### Conclusion

The live integration of USDC and CCTP V2 on the XDC Network represents a significant step towards enhancing the usability and versatility of stablecoins in the blockchain space. The collaboration opens up new avenues for innovation and cross-chain interoperability, simplifying complex financial transactions and bolstering the overall efficiency of the XDC ecosystem within the broader blockchain community. With USDC’s substantial circulation and regulatory backing, its integration on XDC further solidifies its position as a leading stablecoin in the digital asset landscape.